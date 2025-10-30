  • Menu
Studds Accessories IPO Opens Soon: Price Band ₹557–₹585, SBI Securities Recommends Subscribe

Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?
Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?

Highlights

Helmet maker Studds Accessories will raise ₹455 crore through its IPO with a price band of ₹557–₹585. SBI Securities suggests subscribing as Studds leads India’s helmet market with strong growth and profits.

Helmet maker Studds Accessories will soon open its IPO to raise ₹455 crore. It has already raised ₹137 crore from big investors.

The share price is set between ₹557 and ₹585, and the issue will close on November 3. At the top price, the company’s value is about ₹2,300 crore.

Should You Subscribe?

Brokerage firm SBI Securities suggests subscribing to the IPO.

It says Studds is a leader in the two-wheeler helmet market with a strong production setup.

In FY24, Studds had a 27.3% market share by volume and 25.5% by value.

Between FY23 and FY25, its

Revenue grew by 8%,

Profit by 45%, and

EBITDA by 32% every year.

The company has good returns and uses its own funds for growth.

At the top price, the IPO is valued at 33 times its expected FY25 earnings.

