T-Hub partners with SucSeed for investments

Hyderabad: T-Hub, a city based innovation ecosystem on Tuesday announced its partnership with SucSeed Indovation Fund, a Sebi-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF-1) venture capital angel fund to increase funding and assess investment options for deep-tech startups in India. Both the organisations formalised their alliance by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday.

As part of their one-year engagement, SucSeed Indovation will have a presence in T-Hub's new facility. Also, under the agreement, T-Hub and SucSeed will work together to mentor, promote, incubate, and aid in deep-tech startups' growth by holding master-classes and workshops for knowledge exchange.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub said, "The Indian deep-tech ecosystem has matured significantly in recent years. Through innovation, these startups have transformed various industries from manufacturing to healthcare. However, to keep up the momentum, these startups require funds and strong mentorship, and together with SucSeed, we will unlock scaling opportunities for them."

Depending on the company's performance, T-Hub startups will stand a chance to raise funds from the SucSeed Indovation Fund, the CEO informed.

Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SucSeed Indovation Fund, said, "SucSEED has been quoted in Top20 Most Active Investors for Indian Startups in H1 2022 across VC & PE Landscape. We are very active to support and fund early-stage deep-tech startups, and most of them get discovered through our partnerships with Tech incubators across India."