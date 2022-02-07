Tarson Products Q3FY22 Results: Consolidated profit rises 1.9% YoY to Rs 21.4 crore

Tarsons Products Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of laboratory plasticware products, today reported the financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22).

The company has reported a 1.9 per cent YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 21.4 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 21 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year (Q3FY21).

Tarsons revenue from operations grew 17.3 per cent to Rs 70.6 crore posted in the period under consideration against Rs 60.2 crore posted last year. EBIDTA grew 8.2 per cent to Rs 33 crore against Rs 30.5 crore posted last year. Margins contracted to 46.7 per cent in Q3FY22 against 50.7 per cent posted in Q3FY21.

The company has reported EPS of Rs 4.14 for the period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 4.13 posted in the period ended December 31, 2020.

Besides, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Santosh Kumar Agarwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with the effect from February 7, 2022.

Mr. Santosh Kumar Agarwal is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) besides holding a qualification of CS. He holds a degree in Bachelor in Commerce from Calcutta University.