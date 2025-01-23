Tata AutoComp stall opened at Bharat Mobility expo

Hyderabad: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, a leading automotive components conglomerate, showcased cutting-edge, indigenously developed, technology-first solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, underscoring its commitment to strengthening nation’s self-reliance through groundbreaking localisation and technology leadership.

The company’s stall was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, underscoring Tata AutoComp's pivotal role in advancing India's automotive sector and driving innovation in mobility solutions. The company showcased its comprehensive strengths across 18 business units, including nine joint ventures with leading global auto component manufacturers, all together on one stage.