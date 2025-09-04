Tata Motors’ Aarogya Programme Transforms Over 6.6 Lakh Lives Through Healthcare & Nutrition Interventions

As India observes National Nutrition Week, Tata Motors is also making significant strides in advancing community healthcare across the country through its Aarogya Programme. The programme adopts a three-pronged approach focused on addressing child malnutrition, enhancing heath awareness among women and adolescents, and delivering both preventive and curative healthcare services.

In FY 24-25, Aarogya reached nearly 6.66 lakh beneficiaries, achieving 87% recovery among malnourished children and an 80% reduction in anaemia among women. These outcomes underscore Tata Motors’ commitment to harnessing the power of early health and nutrition interventions and its long-lasting impact across communities.

Operating in regions with critical healthcare needs, including rural communities and urban slums across Jamshedpur, Pune, Pantnagar, Dharwad, Lucknow, Sanand, and Mumbai - the Aarogya programme has delivered measurable improvements by making nutrition, health awareness, and preventive and curative services accessible to those who need them most.

In Jamshedpur, Aarogya has positively impacted nearly 3 lakh community members across East Singhbhum district and its remote areas. Recognising the unique challenges faced by the urban underserved communities, Tata Motors extended its efforts through Project Aarogyasampanna in the slums of Trombay, suburban Mumbai, significantly reducing the instances of severe malnutrition among children by an impressive 90%. Building on this momentum in FY’25, Tata Motors launched Project Addressing Malnutrition in Sanand, enabling 506 severely malnourished children to receive targeted care and achieving 88% recovery rate.

Speaking on the impact of Aarogya, Vinod Kulkarni, CSR Head, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we view nutrition as a cornerstone of resilience and a critical enabler across the human life cycle. Through our Aarogya programme, we are addressing child malnutrition and maternal health with a holistic, community-driven model that strengthens long-term well-being. Anchored in our strategic CSR framework and enabled through convergence with government initiatives, partners, and local communities, Aarogya reflects our commitment to creating scalable and sustainable health outcomes. The positive impact we witness inspires us to continue advancing national priorities such as Poshan Abhiyaan while fostering a healthier and more equitable India.”

With a footprint across 26 states and 8 union territories, Tata Motors is advancing community healthcare by combating child malnutrition, promoting health awareness, and extending preventive and curative care, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Aarogya Programme exemplifies how targeted, data-driven interventions can create lasting change in India’s nutrition landscape—proving that when purpose meets scale, transformation follows.