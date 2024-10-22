Tata Motors to empower customers in Vijayawada to unlock greater business profitability at Desh Ka Truck Utsav

Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to host Desh Ka Truck Utsav – an immersive daylong event in Vijayawada on 24th October 2024. The event is designed to empower the trucking community in Vijayawada with actionable insights and hands-on experience with Tata Motors' latest range of trucks and value added services, all aimed at enhancing profitability and delivering a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

During the event, attendees will receive expert guidance on enhancing fleet performance, improving fuel efficiency, and achieving greater profitability. They will also benefit from in-depth vehicle demonstrations and insights into Tata Motors’ comprehensive after-sales support. This includes vehicle maintenance programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages, and 24/7 roadside assistance through the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative ­­– designed to equip customers with detailed information to drive long-term success with their fleets. Additionally, the company will honour also key customers for their partnership and support, making the overall experience more rewarding.

Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, shared, “Tata Motors is committed to understanding and addressing customers' evolving needs. Desh Ka Truck Utsav offers a vital platform for us to engage directly with them, highlighting our latest digital solutions. The event allows us to not only showcase our robust truck range and value-added services, but also demonstrate their real-world impact on customers’ long-term profitability and success. Our cutting-edge solutions are designed to make customers’ businesses future-ready, ensuring they remain ahead in an evolving landscape. We look forward to interacting with our customers and partners to strengthen our collaboration and achieve shared success.”

Tata Motors offers the widest range of trucks, with cabin options including the LPT, Ultra, Signa and the Prima. The trucks are available with fully-built body options, designed to meet the diverse demands of goods movement, including market load, agriculture, cement, iron & steel, container, petroleum, chemical, water tankers, LPG, FMCG, construction, mining, and municipal applications among others. The range is equipped with Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform for efficient fleet management. Engineered with advanced technology for durability and rigorously tested to meet specific customer needs, the vehicles are supported by Tata Motors’ extensive network. With over 2500 service points nationwide, including 82 in Andhra Pradesh, the company ensures holistic support and the highest vehicle uptime.



