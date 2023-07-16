Live
- Intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay
- SKorea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing
- Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch may be delayed
- Akhilesh slams Assam CM for his statement on 'Miyan'
- No atonement for sons who don’t take care of parents: HC
- Chandrawal water treatment plant working fully now, says Kejriwal
- India-Japan business collaboration to boost State’s $1 trillion economy dream
- Watch The Viral Video Revealing Astonishing Microscopic View of Peacock Feather
- SCR cancels several trains through Telugu states from July 17 to 23
- Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival begins in Hyderabad
Tata Motors’s CSR initiative
Highlights
Automaker Tata Motors has joined hands with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) to provide knowledge, hands-on automotive skills and industrial exposure to the students of secondary and senior secondary students of JNV as a part of the vocational courses envisioned in the ‘National Education Policy 2020’.
So far, 2500 students have been imparted training under the programme and the training is expected to cover 5000 students this year. Under this initiative, the curriculum and lab setup has been designed as per the CBSE guidelines
