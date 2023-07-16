Tata Motors’s CSR initiative

Automaker Tata Motors has joined hands with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) to provide knowledge, hands-on automotive skills and industrial exposure to the students of secondary and senior secondary students of JNV as a part of the vocational courses envisioned in the ‘National Education Policy 2020’.

So far, 2500 students have been imparted training under the programme and the training is expected to cover 5000 students this year. Under this initiative, the curriculum and lab setup has been designed as per the CBSE guidelines

