Tax benefits key to adopting emerging tech for SMEs

New Delhi: Tax benefits to adopt emerging technologies like AI, announcement to set up dedicated manufacturing zones, and expanding credit guarantee schemes in the Budget will help boost the growth of SMEs, experts say.

They also said that AI-based credit assessments and risk profiling can streamline loan approvals and widen credit access for SMEs (small and medium enterprises). Nitin Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Business Group said that enterprises need to integrate AI, automation, and digital tools to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

“The government should introduce tax benefits and subsidies to support this shift,” Jain said adding establishing dedicated manufacturing zones with modern infrastructure, seamless supply chains, and shared resources will enable SMEs to scale efficiently.