TCS bags excellence in IT award

Hyderabad: IT services, consulting and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services said it has received the Telangana State Industry Award 2022 for Excellence in Information Technology by the Government of Telangana. The company bagged the recognition for its all-round performance in the State.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, presented the award to TCS for promoting growth, employment, investments in talent development and its CSR initiatives in the region. V Rajanna, Senior Vice President, Tata Consultancy Services received the award for the Company from the IT Minister KTR at the felicitation function held in Hyderabad recently.

"Tata Consultancy Services has over 90,000 employees in Hyderabad and our staff numbers keep on growing due to the talent available in the State.