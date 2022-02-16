TCS, MATRIXX Software Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Next-Gen Subscription Management Platform for CSPs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBS, its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud-native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and post-paid businesses, enable superior customer experience, and drive growth.

TCS HOBS is being used by progressive CSPs across the world to boost their business agility and product innovation. The cloud-native, catalogue-driven subscription management platform enables ideation and creation of new product and service bundles, including partner offerings. It significantly speeds up new product launches by enabling a seamless, "zero-touch" rollout of the associated business rules across the CSP's fulfilment, assurance, billing, and supply chain functions at the back end.

Together, TCS HOBS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce will enable real-time charging, rating, notifications on usage and spending, and context-driven interactions to enhance the end-customer experience quickly and easily. The solution enables easy integration with a larger partner ecosystem, allowing CSPs to seamlessly offer newer services around third-party products.

TCS HOBS is built on a future-proof, microservices-based catalogue-driven architecture, enabling customers to leverage partner ecosystems and venture into B2B2X models.

"Our rich experience in the telecommunications industry, along with sustained investments in research and innovation, and product development have made TCS HOBS the preferred platform for CSPs seeking to accelerate their digital transformation," said Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communications, Media and Information Services, TCS. "The unique combination of TCS HOBS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform will enable CSPs to focus on commercial and technological innovations that will quickly capture the imagination of end customers and help increase market share."

André Gunnberg, Chief Revenue Officer, MATRIXX Software said, "From implementation through deployment, speed and agility are essential for success. We are excited to work with TCS to help today's operators move fast, engage digitally and compete more effectively, and to give them a powerful and highly configurable monetization platform for future innovation."

MATRIXX Software is a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world's largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud-native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility.