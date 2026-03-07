Telangana home to 1,245 IGBC-registered projects

Telangana has strengthened its commitment to sustainable urban development, with policymakers, industry leaders and global experts calling for accelerated adoption of smart, green and net-zero building practices at the second edition of the IGBC Green Telangana Summit 2026 held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Organised by the CII Indian Green Building Council, the summit brought together architects, urban planners, developers and sustainability experts under the theme “Smart, Green & Net Zero: Transforming Telangana’s Built Environment Together.” The event served as a platform to discuss strategies for climate-responsive urban planning, sustainable construction, and the use of smart technologies to build resilient and low-carbon cities.

Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, has emerged as a key hub for the green building movement in India, driven by strong participation from developers, industry and government institutions. The state currently hosts over 1,245 IGBC-registered projects, covering a green building footprint of 1.67 billion square feet.

These include more than 715 commercial developments, 335 residential projects, over 110 metro transit initiatives, 40 logistics facilities, 15 built-environment projects and more than 20 net-zero projects, reflecting the rapid adoption of sustainable construction practices across sectors.

The summit’s inaugural session was attended by several national and international leaders, including Matt Meyer, Governor of Delaware, Bill McQuade, President of ASHRAE, C. Shekar Reddy, National Chairman of IGBC, Srinivas Murthy, Chairman of the IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, and M. Anand.

Speaking at the summit, Matt Meyer highlighted the growing importance of global collaboration in addressing climate change. He noted that cities and states worldwide are facing urgent environmental challenges and emphasised the need for partnerships to exchange technologies and ideas that can accelerate climate action. Telangana’s focus on smart and sustainable development, he said, reflects the type of leadership needed to drive resilient and inclusive growth.

C. Shekar Reddy pointed out that India is witnessing one of the largest waves of urbanisation in its history, with the country’s built-up area expected to expand nearly 2.5 times by 2040. He noted that India currently has more than 19,000 IGBC-registered projects, representing 15.74 billion square feet of green building footprint, making it the second-largest green building footprint globally, with Telangana playing a significant role in this progress.

The summit also witnessed the unveiling of the Telangana Coffee Table Book, showcasing over 40 iconic IGBC-certified green and net-zero projects across the state. Industry bodies such as Credai and Naredco participated alongside global sustainability organisations in discussions on the future of green urban development.McQuade said India is at a crucial moment in shaping the future of sustainable and high-performance buildings. He added that Telangana’s momentum demonstrates how policy leadership, industry commitment and technological innovation can together transform the built environment while improving energy efficiency and climate resilience.

The event concluded with the IGBC Green Crusaders and Valedictory Session, where 47 projects covering 46.3 million square feet of built-up area were recognised for adopting IGBC’s green building standards.