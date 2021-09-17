Telangana to set up NCAM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) department, Govt of Telangana has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India to jointly establish the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in Hyderabad.

NCAM aims to create and enable a sustainable ecosystemecosystemfor product innovation in India with emphasis on research, design, development, and testing through collaborative efforts between academia, industry and government using the disruptive technology of Additive Manufacturing. The centre shall act as the central agency to promote, foster, and drive adoption of the additive manufacturing technology in India with a goal to make the country Atma-Nirbhar in the sector. The NCAM will be an independent Section-8 company that is being initiated as a 5-year project and is expected to become self-sustainable at the end of its period.

The formation of NCAM was officially announced during the launch of ICT Policy 2021-26 by the Telangana (TS) Government. The Governing Council of 11 members comprising a balanced representation from sections of the sector such as MIDHANI, ARCI, CSIR-CGCRI, MMU Print-City, IIT-H, General Electric, Wipro 3D, Bharat Forge (Kalyani Group).

KT Rama Rao, Minster ofITE&C, Govt of Telangana, said: "India has a huge potential for innovation across all sectors, yet it currently occupies less than 2 per cent ofthe global AM industry. Additive manufacturing is a revolution in the sector and alters the approach towardsprototyping, complex geometries, small volume manufacturing, and more. Telangana, driven by its richinnovation ecosystem, hence acted as a natural partner for the central government to implement NCAM, this will position India as a global hub in AM."