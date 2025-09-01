Thums Up and Biryani, Together at Their Most Toofani

Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s iconic billion-dollar brand, today launched its latest campaign “Biryani Ek Nahi, Do Haath Se Khaate Hai", starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu cinema legend Jagapathi Babu. This campaign is an ode to the perfect biryani experience, transforming it into an immersive ritual free of distractions. It’s about slowing down, savoring every flavor, and truly living the moment.

Over the past three years, the brand has taken the nuance of enjoying biryani with Thums Up and shaped it into a celebrated ritual. What began as an instinctive beverage of choice with Biryani has grown into a cultural truth that consumers now recognize as their own. With its strong fizz and thunderous taste, Thums Up elevates India’s diverse biryani culture into a shared cultural moment.

The campaign builds on this momentum, positioning the pairing into more than just a meal. In a world where phones buzz, TVs flash, and life moves fast, biryani deserves more than a rushed bite. So, slow down, keep the phone aside, ditch the spoon and dig in into that plate full of biryani accompanied with a chilled Thums Up.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the TVC opens with a tense standoff between Shah Rukh Khan and Jagapathi Babu that turns into a Toofani experience when biryani and Thums Up arrive.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Thums Up has always stood for moments that are bigger than the ordinary. Over the last three years, we’ve shaped the biryani-Thums Up pairing into a distinct ritual. In 2023, we launched the Toofani Biryani Hunt series which received immense love from fans across the country. Now, we’re taking this further, cementing Thums Up and biryani as social currency. It’s become a cultural signal, one that people want to share, repeat, and make their own.”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “In India, we love to debate which Biryani is the best, Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, or Kolkata, but what’s undisputed is the way we enjoy it. You don’t rush biryani; you complement it with a Thums Up and let the flavors explode”

Jagapathi Babu said, “Biryani is not just a dish where I come from, it’s a tradition. You take your time with it, the aroma, the spices, every bite has its own story. And when you’ve got a Thums Up to go with it, that story always has a perfect ending.”

Kalpesh Patankar, Group CCO, VML India said, “This campaign redefines the biryani experience, transforming it into a bold new ritual where one hand simply isn’t enough. We invite India to put aside all distractions, pick up their favorite biryani with one hand, grab a toofani Thums Up with the other, and indulge in an unforgettable affair. Because biryani and Thums Up aren’t just a meal they’re a powerful celebration of togetherness.”

The integrated campaign will be rolled out across TV, digital, social, and on-ground touchpoints, and consumer engagement platforms that reward fans with exclusive Biryani vouchers. With this campaign, Thums Up makes the meal a moment people will want to return to, because while there are many ways to enjoy Biryani, there’s only one toofani way.