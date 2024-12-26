Thyrocare Sets Benchmark as The First National Diagnostic Chain with 100% of its Labs with NABL Accreditation

Thyrocare, a leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service provider in India, has set a historic benchmark by becoming the first national diagnostic chain in India to secure 100% NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories - the most renowned accreditation body in India today) accreditation across all its 29 laboratories. The recognition highlights Thyrocare’s commitment to ensure quality and reliability in diagnostics. The recognition was celebrated at a special event where NABL dignitaries felicitated Thyrocare’s team. The NABL dignitaries visited our national reference laboratory in Navi Mumbai and appreciated the lab infrastructure, analyzers, various types of technologies, and diverse test menu.

Pankaj Johri, Director at NABL, lauded Thyrocare for this extraordinary accomplishment and congratulated Rahul Guha (MD & CEO, Thyrocare) and Dr Preet Kaur (Vice President of Operations and Quality, Thyrocare) and team on this magnificent achievement.

“From 2022 to 2024, in around 2 years, Thyrocare received NABL accreditation for 25 of its labs - making 100% of its 29 labs across India NABL-accredited, which is an incredible feat,” remarked Pankaj Johri, Director at NABL. “Thyrocare handles 70,000 samples per day and impacts millions of lives on a daily basis. Such huge patient welfare per day is a big responsibility, making NABL accreditation imperative to meet gold standard quality and accuracy,” He also added, “This benchmark was achieved while opting for a more stringent Full NABL accreditation to establish trusted quality standards. This full accreditation is more rigorous to achieve than the entry-level NABL certification.” Among other NABL dignitaries who attended this event were Haribabu A - Deputy Director - NABL, Syed Tahira Rizvi - Assistant Director - NABL and Mandeep Dalal - Executive Officer - NABL. N. Venkateswaran, CEO - NABL, also conveyed his congratulations and expressed confidence in Thyrocare’s quality while expanding its reach across India.

Adding to the celebration, Chakravarthy T. Kannan, Secretary General, Quality Council of India (QCI) appreciated this milestone of Thyrocare, saying “Viksit Bharat 2047 was launched by PM Mr Narendra Modi. This mission will catapult India to be among the top 3 nations globally. To achieve Viksit Bharat 2047, India needs strong quality infrastructure and quality ambassadors who will pioneer quality infra and standards to compete globally. ISO 15189 is a globally accredited standard for diagnostic labs. I’m happy to share that Thyrocare has become India’s first diagnostic lab to be accredited 100% across India in all of their units. I would like to congratulate Rahul Guha (the CEO of Thyrocare) and his team for achieving this great milestone. I’m sure Thyrocare will continue to inspire all diagnostic labs across India, and many more chains will follow the pioneering act done by Thyrocare. I appreciate Thyrocare towards their quality excellence journey and dedicating them for the spirit of Viksit Bharat.”

Thyrocare’s quality transformation includes a comprehensive 12-point roadmap that addresses key stages of the sample journey. From stringent quality checks during sample collection by audited phlebotomists to maintaining the cold chain in the mid-mile and ensuring precision in sample processing through continuous equipment upgrades, daily inspection of machines to verification of reports by expert MD pathologists stationed at every lab, Thyrocare leaves no stone unturned to deliver accurate and reliable services that 9 out of 10 doctors trust (as per a survey by third party published in the IJARIIT National Journal).

Rahul Guha, MD & CEO of Thyrocare said “This milestone reflects our mission to provide affordable, high-quality diagnostics nationwide. Becoming the First National Diagnostic Brand with 100% of its Labs to be NABL-accredited was a vision set 2 years ago. Over the past 2 years, we have worked diligently to ensure that all 29 labs of Thyrocare meet the rigorous NABL standards. I appreciate NABL’s guidance and support in this journey.”

Dr Preet Kaur, Vice President of Operations and Quality, Thyrocare, shared, “We have a strong network of 29 labs across India. Labs are strategically positioned to minimize sample travel time, reduce preanalytical delays, and ensure faster reporting. We have made a huge investment in revamping the entire analyser base across all the labs. These highly state-of-the-art analysers, along with advanced third-generation reagents, ensure high precision in our reports.”

The event saw heartfelt acknowledgements from Thyrocare’s leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer Alok Jagnani, Chief Commercial Officer Nitin Chugh and Chief Human Resources Officer Savita Sharma and other senior leaders. Each highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments—from laboratory operations, training to administration teams—that made this achievement possible.