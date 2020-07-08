Time limit to avail three free gas cylinders under PM Ujjwala Yojana extended till September

Union Cabinet today approved the extension of the time limit for availing three free gas cylinders by beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Briefing media in New Delhi today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the beneficiaries can avail the free cylinders till September 2020.

Earlier, the beneficiaries were able to avail the free cylinders only up till June.

कैबिनेट ने उज्जवला लाभार्थी की 7 करोड़ 40 लाख महिलाये है उन को 3 सिलेंडर फ्री देने का ऐलान किया था यह 3 सिलेंडर जो जून में ख़तम होने वाले थे उसकी अवधि सितम्बर तक बड़ा दी गई है । pic.twitter.com/MiIRhtSNzq — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 8, 2020

In another major announcement, the Cabinet also approved the extension of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of 24 per cent for another three months from June to August 2020. The scheme entails an expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore and will benefit over 72 lakh employees in the country. The government will credit the contributions both for the employee and the employer.



The Cabinet has also approved the development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes for urban migrants and poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Under the scheme, one lakh eight thousand single bedroom flats will be given to people. The Government will utilise existing vacant state-funded housing complexes to develop more such Housing Complexes.

The Cabinet has also approved capital infusion in three Public Sector General Insurance Companies. Mr Javadekar informed that under it, Rs 12,450 crore will be invested in Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited.

