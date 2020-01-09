Tirupati-based Hotel Bliss embarks on expansion

Hyderabad: Hotel Bliss, a 3-Star category luxury hotel located in the foothills of the world-famous Tirumala Shrine, the abode of Lord Sri Balaji, has done a soft launch of Taj 5-star gateway project recently.



The Tirupati-based hotel is now a franchisee of the reputed Taj Group, known as the numero uno in the hospitality industry.

"The new Taj facility will be a 116-room facility with five banquet halls," said A Ravisankar, General Manager, Hotel Bliss, told The Hans India.

Recently, Hotel Bliss has bagged The Hans India Retail Ratna Award -2019 in the Hospitality Sector category for its offerings to the customers in the form of variety of choices through the restaurant, two bar and restaurants, seven banquet halls, swimming pool, world-class techno gym and steam bath. The hotel is a most familiar for food festivals and non-vegetarian food items.

On winning the award, Reddy said, "It is an honour to be recognised by a reputed Newspaper from the Kapil Group. The hotel in the past has won awards such as National Tourism Award-2017 from India Tourism, Govt. of India. It also won 'Award for Excellence' from AP Tourism Department for 5 times, Swachh Sarvekshan Award - 2018 in Hotel Competition from Tirupati Municipal Corporation, and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) Award -2018 in Kitchen Hygiene Ranking from Govt. of India, Epicurus – South India Hospitality Awards - Best 3 Star Maintained Hotel - 2012, Hyderabad.

Indian Achievers Award for Hospitality & Tourism from IEDRA (Indian Economic Development & Research Association), New Delhi and three awards consecutively for 2016, 2017, 2018 from Quality Circle Forum of India.

"For the last 23 years ever since it was launched in 1996, the hotel has been a standalone property with independent ownership. Clientele over the last two decades has been our strength. Not only clientele, 70 percent of our staff have stood with us for five years and above and about 40 per cent for the last five years in a dynamic market like Tirupati," said Reddy adding, "The management gives its staff a freehand in running the business which is the success mantra of the hotel."

Strategically located near the bus stand & railway station in Tirupati, the hotel offers unrestricted access to all major temples and tourist places in Tirupati.