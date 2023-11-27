Live
Just In
Top-4 firms gain Rs 65,871-cr mcap
The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs65,671.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs65,671.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points, or 0.26 per cent. While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion in valuation. The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 26,014.36 crore to reach Rs 16,19,907.39 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs 20,490.9 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,62,706.71 crore. The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose Rs 14,135.21 crore to Rs 5,46,720.84 crore , while that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 5,030.88 crore to Rs 6,51,285.29 crore. However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS eroded by Rs 16,484.03 crore to Rs 12,65,153.60 crore.