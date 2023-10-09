Live
Just In
Top-5 firms see huge jump in mcap
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs86,234.73 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerged as the laggards.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent. The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs32,730.22 crore to Rs13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Bajaj Finance added Rs21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs4,94,884.37 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs18,057.94 crore to Rs6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs7,730.16 crore to Rs5,87,104.12 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained Rs6,018.45 crore to Rs11,63,164.31 crore.