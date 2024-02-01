Live
- Akshay Oberoi shares ‘fatherly advice’ Anil Kapoor gave him
- Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Centre for harassing Hemant Soren
- Sukhbir Badal bats for re-opening of borders with Pakistan
- Sri Lanka records over 2,00,000 tourist footfall in January
- Paytm merchants not impacted by RBI directive; here’s what merchants need to know
- Groundhog Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about this day
- Fishermen Injured in Mid-Sea Assault
- CPI union calls for national strike on February 16
- Nifty sees lowest intra-day volatility on Budget Day in 6 years
- ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Series Goes on Sale in India
Just In
Total outlay in Interim Budget hiked by Rs 2.76 lakh crore
The Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides for a total expenditure estimated at Rs 47.66 lakh crore which is an increase of Rs 2.76 crore compared to the revised estimate of the 2023-24 budget.
New Delhi: The Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides for a total expenditure estimated at Rs 47.66 lakh crore which is an increase of Rs 2.76 crore compared to the revised estimate of the 2023-24 budget.
The allocation large infrastructure projects in sectors such as highways, ports and railways has been hiked by over 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore.
The ministry-wise allocation is as follows:
* Defence Ministry: Rs 6.1 lakh crore
* Ministry of road transport and highways: Rs 2.78 lakh crore
* Ministry of railways: Rs 2.55 lakh crore
* Ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution: ₹2.13 lakh crore
* Ministry of home affairs: Rs 2.03 lakh crore
* Ministry of rural development: Rs 1.77 lakh crore
* Ministry of chemicals and fertilizers: Rs 1.68 lakh crore
* Ministry of communications: Rs 1.37 lakh crore
* Ministry of agriculture and farmer's welfare: Rs 1.27 lakh crore