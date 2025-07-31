Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates New City Office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the inauguration of its new city office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (CSN), Maharashtra — a key milestone towards strengthening its presence in the State of Maharashtra and reaffirming its commitment to contributing India’s automotive industry.

This development follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between TKM and the Government of Maharashtra in July 2024, aimed at facilitating the establishment of a Greenfield Manufacturing Facility in the region. The new office will serve as a critical hub for advancing TKM’s regional operations and reinforcing its long-term commitment to industrial development with focus on sustainability, creation of skilled manpower and jobs, and giving back to the society across Maharashtra.

The new office located at ABC EAST Beside Prozone Mall Chikalthana spanning 7000 sq. ft. was inaugurated by Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, MD & CEO, TKM, Swapnesh Maru, Deputy Managing Director Corporate Planning, Green Field Project. This newly established office reinforces TKM’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Maharashtra, contributing to the region’s emergence as a manufacturing hub, and deepening engagement with key stakeholders—including local authorities, industry bodies.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Swapnesh Maru, Deputy Managing Director Corporate Planning, Green Field Project, TKM said, “The inauguration of our new office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will enable us with a more localised approach by deepening our market engagement and stakeholder connect. Looking ahead, we remain committed to bringing in world-class manufacturing capabilities to the region—unlocking Marathwada’s potential by creating employment, nurturing skilled talent, and driving inclusive, sustainable growth.

With strong government support, we are confident that our presence will serve as a catalyst for regional transformation and aligns with our vision of contributing to India’s industrial development and the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.”

Guided by the philosophy of ‘Grow India – Grow with India’, the inauguration of the Office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is a reaffirmation of Toyota’s deep-rooted belief in India’s growth potential. With a strong legacy behind it and a future anchored in innovation, sustainability, and local empowerment, TKM remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a robust mobility ecosystem that supports both regional aspirations and national development goals.