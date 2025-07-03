TRUST Mutual Fund Announces the Launch of TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund

TRUST Mutual Fund is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering – the TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that will invest across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on June 30, 2025, and shall close on July 14, 2025.

Designed for investors seeking a diversified and disciplined approach to equity investing the fund offers a comprehensive solution with a focus on long-term capital appreciation and a balanced risk-return profile across market cycles.

Key Highlights:

· Minimum 25% allocation each to large, mid, and small cap stocks, ensuring consistent and structured diversification

· 40–60 high-conviction stocks across market segments, backed by strong research and conviction

· Benchmarked to NIFTY 500 Multi Cap 50:25:25 TRI, reflecting comprehensive market representation

· Stock-picking approach focused on identifying potential high growth opportunities

· A one-stop solution for diversified equity exposure within a single, well-structured investment vehicle

· Potential High active share, a key factor for potential alpha generation

Investment Philosophy

The TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund will follow a disciplined, research-backed investment process that will primarily focus on:

• Terminal Value Investing

• GARV (Growth at Reasonable Valuation) Approach

India’s evolving equity landscape—with over 1,140 listed companies having market capitalizations above ₹2,000 crore—offers an ideal playground for such a multi-dimensional strategy (source AMFI, December 24)

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Bagla, CEO, TRUST Mutual Fund, said:

“The TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund is a strategic addition to our product suite. By committing to a disciplined allocation across market caps, the fund aims to blend stability, growth, and innovation. It aims to minimize timing biases and offers investors a robust platform for long-term wealth creation.”

Mihir Vora, CIO, TRUST Mutual Fund, added:

“The power of compounding unfolds with patience and discipline. Our TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund harnesses high-conviction ideas across segments using our robust and disciplined equity investment philosophy. This portfolio is built not just to perform through cycles, but to thrive amid India’s structural growth story.”

Aakash Manghani, Fund Manager – Equities, TRUST Mutual Fund, said:

“India’s dynamic equity environment presents diverse opportunities. The TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund takes a disciplined approach to capture these, aiming to deliver long-term wealth creation opportunities through deep research and market insight.

Why Multi Cap?

· Disciplined Diversification

· Balanced Risk & Reward