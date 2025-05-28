ULIP for Youth: Why It's Gaining Popularity Among First-Time Investors

If you are stepping into the world of investing for the first time, you probably have a lot on your plate right now – saving goals, budgets, and a list of jargon that you don’t understand. But here is some good news: you are not alone, and you are certainly not out of smart investment options. Among these smart options, one financial plan that has quietly gained popularity among new investors like you is the unit-linked insurance plan or the ULIP.

You can think of ULIP as a two-in-one deal – insurance coverage and market-linked returns under one scheme. The plan is flexible, tax-efficient, and completely customisable. And with access to handy online tools like the ULIP calculator, you do not need to be a finance guru to figure it out. This article will be a guide to understanding why more and more new investors are leaning into unit-linked insurance plans – and why it might be the ideal plan for you as well.

Why Young Investors are Falling for ULIPs?

Let’s be honest, starting to invest can feel like you are expected to suddenly understand things that sound suspiciously like spells. ULIP, or unit-linked insurance plan, may have sounded like just another acronym thrown around by finance gurus, but once you get what it does, you’ll see why so many young investors like you are jumping in early.

So, what’s the big deal? Why are ULIPs catching the eye of a generation that prefers everything instant, digital, and customisable?

1. The Best of Both Worlds

If you are torn between buying life insurance to cover your dependents and trying to invest in a mutual fund to grow your wealth, ULIP might be the sweet spot for you. A section of your insurance premium goes toward life coverage, and the rest amount gets invested in market instruments – equity, debt, and other hybrid options.

2. Tax Benefits

With ULIPs, the amount that you pay as a premium qualifies for tax deductions under Section 80C up to a limit of Rs. 1.5 lakhs, and the maturity benefit can also be tax-exempt based on some scenarios as per Section 10(10D). If your annual premium is above 2.5 lakhs, the gains on the premium amount will be charged as per capital gains. However, if your annual premium amount is less than the limit mentioned, the total maturity amount will be tax-exempt.

3. Total Control Over Risk Appetite

You can choose the fund’s investment aspect as per your risk appetite. Prefer slow and steady? Go with debt instruments. Can you afford a little risk? Consider more equity investments. Can’t decide? Mix them both and go for a hybrid approach. You can even switch between funds if your financial goals or risk tolerance change over time.

4. Low Entry Barriers, High Growth Potential

“ULIPs are only for rich people” – this is a common misconception. Most entry-level unit-linked insurance plans are completely wallet-friendly. You can start with premiums as low as Rs. 1000 per month. Most plans come with a lock-in period, so these policies are long-term by design. Your small contribution can grow into something special in 7 to 10 years, given that you are consistent with the premium payment.

5. Transparency and Digital Convenience

The new generation loves to track their progress in every field – be it fitness, food, or even sleep. ULIPs further complement this by offering digital convenience regarding financial progress tracking. You can monitor your fund performance, switch options, and calculate maturity amount projections with just a few clicks. Everything is transparent, and you have full control over everything.

6. Built-in Financial Discipline

Another commotion misconception among new investors is that the lock-in period is a bad thing. In most cases, the lock-in period is set to 5 years. And trust us, your future self will thank you for not withdrawing early. It keeps you from panic-selling every time the market dips or when someone tells you to buy gold and invest in fixed-income instruments instead.

Conclusion

Getting started with investing can feel much like navigating a jungle of jargon. In such situations, ULIP might just be that shortcut that you require to get to your financial goals in a straight line. The plan helps you cover your base points – wealth creation, setting up a financial safety net, and tax savings – without drowning in them completely. All you need to do is to stay in control, switch your funds to separate plans whenever needed, and watch your money grow with the magic of compounding.

Now, if you are a newbie, you can use tools like an online ULIP calculator to align your financial goals with your policy choices and make smart choices. So, don’t wait for a “perfect time” to start. The sooner you start, the more your money has time to grow. Trust us, your future self will thank you for this.