Unabated FPI selling in Sept

New Delhi: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pulled out over Rs10,000 crore from Indian equities in the first three weeks of September, primarily due to rising US interest rates, recessionary fears, and overvalued domestic stocks. Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months from March to August and brought in Rs1.74 lakh crore during the period.

Mayank Mehra, smallcase, manager and principal partner at Craving Alpha,believes that strong economic growth prospects, attractive valuations, and government reforms could support foreign investment flows in the next month. “Since valuations remain high even after the recent pullback and US bond yields are attractive (the US 10-year bond yield is around 4.49 per cent) FPIs are likely to press sales so long as this trend persists,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to the data with depositories, in the 15 trading days, so far in September, FPIs were sellers in 11 days with a net withdrawal of Rs 10,164 crore. This figure includes bulk deals and investments through the primary market. Of the total pullout of Rs 10,164 crore so far this month (till September 22), over Rs 4,700 crore was withdrawn in the last week alone.