UP govt raises sugarcane MSP by Rs 20 for all categories

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal for all three categories of the crop.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting in Lucknow earlier in the day.

The state government was earlier paying Rs 335 per quintal for the low variety of the crop and Rs 340 per quintal for the normal variety.

The best variety of sugarcane fetches Rs 350 per quintal.

Following Thursday's hike, the MSP for all three categories will be increased by Rs 20.

The state government first raised the sugarcane MSP by Rs 10 in 2017 after coming to power.

It was further raised by Rs 25 per quintal in 2021 before the 2022 Assembly elections.