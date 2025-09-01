  • Menu
Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Today | Check Shares & Refund Date

Check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status today. Get details on allotment date, refund date, price band, and listing schedule. Learn how to check allotment on Bigshare, BSE, and NSE websites.

The allotment for Vikran Engineering’s IPO will be announced today. The IPO was oversubscribed 23.6 times. The IPO subscription was open from August 26 to August 29.

The price band was ₹92 to ₹97 per share. Shares will be allotted and added to investors’ accounts on September 2. Refunds will also start on September 2 for those who don’t get shares. The shares will be listed on both stock exchanges on September 3.

You can check your IPO allotment status online.

How to Check Your IPO Allotment

  1. Visit https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/
  2. Select “Vikran Engineering Ltd IPO” from the dropdown menu
  3. Enter your Application Number or PAN
  4. Complete the captcha verification
  5. Click “Search” to view your allotment status
