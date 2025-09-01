Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Today | Check Shares & Refund Date

The allotment for Vikran Engineering’s IPO will be announced today. The IPO was oversubscribed 23.6 times. The IPO subscription was open from August 26 to August 29.

The price band was ₹92 to ₹97 per share. Shares will be allotted and added to investors’ accounts on September 2. Refunds will also start on September 2 for those who don’t get shares. The shares will be listed on both stock exchanges on September 3.

You can check your IPO allotment status online.

How to Check Your IPO Allotment