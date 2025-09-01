Live
- Apple Tests AI Chatbot ‘Asa’ to Train Retail Staff Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
- Tamil Nadu Names New Acting Police Chief Amid Political Controversy Over Seniority Protocol
- BJP stands vindicated, says Bandi Sanjay on CBI probe into Kaleshwaram
- Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work
- Kerala Records Third Fatal Case Of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection In August
- Indian Navy warship visits Port Moresby
- Amanta Healthcare IPO 2025: Price Band, Subscription Status, Grey Market Premium & Important Dates
- Apple May Remove SIM Card Slot in iPhone 17 Series, India Could See Mixed Models
- Worldwide Box Office: Param Sundari hits ₹43 cr in just 3 days, outshines Dhadak 2’s total collection
- Waltair Division marks National Sports Day
Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Today | Check Shares & Refund Date
Highlights
Check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status today. Get details on allotment date, refund date, price band, and listing schedule. Learn how to check allotment on Bigshare, BSE, and NSE websites.
The allotment for Vikran Engineering’s IPO will be announced today. The IPO was oversubscribed 23.6 times. The IPO subscription was open from August 26 to August 29.
The price band was ₹92 to ₹97 per share. Shares will be allotted and added to investors’ accounts on September 2. Refunds will also start on September 2 for those who don’t get shares. The shares will be listed on both stock exchanges on September 3.
You can check your IPO allotment status online.
How to Check Your IPO Allotment
- Visit https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/
- Select “Vikran Engineering Ltd IPO” from the dropdown menu
- Enter your Application Number or PAN
- Complete the captcha verification
- Click “Search” to view your allotment status
Next Story