WE Hub partners with Meesho

Hyderabad: WE Hub, Telangana State-led incubator for women, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meesho, a social commerce platform to help the women entrepreneurs to achieve financial independence by providing market exposure.

The MoU was inked between Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, and Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho, in the presence of Satyavathi Rathod, Women and Children Welfare Minister, Telangana. She added, "We will work together in ensuring national market access to women entrepreneurs and women led businesses in Telangana.

The entrepreneurs will register as suppliers on the Meesho platform, which enables them to sell their wide range of products at national level. WE Hub through this partnership also aims to promote homepreneurs by providing digital and financial literacy training to the women registered as homepreneurs on the Meesho platform. This effort will enable them to achieve financial independence, she added.

"I am truly heartened to see WE-Hub and Meesho coming together to help the women of Telangana realise their economic, social and financial goals. '' said Minister Satyavathi Rathod.