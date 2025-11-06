When Cricket Paused, the Music Played, Coca-Cola India Refreshes

Bringing a wave of refreshment and rhythm to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Semi-Final in Navi Mumbai, Coca-Cola’s Halftime campaign made an exciting return, turning the match break into a celebration of the season’s spirit. As the stands erupted with song and cheer, the pause became a moment to refresh, rejoice, and reconnect. With Coke Studio Bharat’s music and the unmistakable fizz of a chilled Coca-Cola, the halftime came alive with the same thrill as the game itself.

Aditya Gadhvi took centre stage at the mid-innings break, entertaining the crowd with Khalasi, the Cannes Lions-winning anthem of exploration and Meetha Khaara, a spirited tribute to Gujarat’s folk heritage. The performance captured the essence of Coke Studio Bharat, Coca-Cola’s reimagined music platform for India’s heartland that celebrates authentic regional artistry while connecting local sounds to global audiences. The platform’s commitment to authenticity has turned it into one of India’s strongest vehicles for musical democratisation, making homegrown talent resonate on the world stage.

Aditya Gadhvi said, “It’s not every day you get to perform on a stage like the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, with the whole country watching and cheering. With Coke Studio Bharat, I’m bringing the sounds I’ve grown up with to a space where cricket fans are watching and cheering. It feels good to see our music reach people in such a lively way.”

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola INSWA said, “Consumer experiences around live sport are evolving as fans today look for connections. Our partnership with the ICC reflects that understanding. Together, we’re reimagining the moments around the game that fuel engagement. Coke’s Halftime showcase brings that philosophy alive, transforming a pause into a space where sport, music and refreshment meet. Coke Studio Bharat adds a layer of culture and emotion to the cricket experience, creating something that feels distinctly Indian yet universally relatable.”

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said, “Our collaboration with Coca-Cola continues to strengthen how fans experience cricket beyond the boundary. The Halftime integration is a natural extension of that partnership, bringing together sport and culture to engage fans in new ways. It reflects the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup’s commitment to making the game more inclusive, dynamic and relevant to audiences everywhere, while celebrating the spirit of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.”

As Aditya’s performance lit up the stadium, the moment reached far beyond it. Fans watching the broadcast joined in from their homes, while Blinkit’s Coke at Half Price offer turned halftime into something tangible, a cue to grab a Coke, lean back, and be part of the moment. It was one idea unfolding everywhere, the same music, the same pause, shared in a thousand different ways.

By turning halftime into a shared space for sport and culture, Coca-Cola and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup are giving the game a new dimension, one that lives not just in the score, but in the sound, the pause, and the crowd that makes it all matter.