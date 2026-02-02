Ballot paper decision for B’luru civic polls draws flak

Bengaluru: The election Commission is racing against time to comply with Supreme Court directions, its decision to conduct polls through ballot papers has drawn sharp criticism from citizen forums.

For nearly seven years, Bengaluru has functioned without an elected municipal council. After repeated legal interventions, the Supreme Court recently ordered that elections be completed within a fixed timeframe. Following this, the Election Commission finalised the creation of 369 wards and completed the reservation matrix, clearing major hurdles in the process.

However, instead of opting for Electronic Voting Machines, the Commission has indicated that the election will be held using traditional ballot papers. This announcement has not gone down well with several Bengaluru-based organisations that advocate electoral reforms and good governance.

Groups such as B-PAC and Citizensfor Citizens have termed the decision “outdated and unnecessary.” In a joint petition submitted to the Election Commissioner, they argued that a city known worldwide for innovation and digital expertise should not be pushed back to an old voting system.

“EVMs ensure quicker results, better transparency and reduced chances of manipulation. Choosing ballot papers in a city like Bengaluru sends a wrong message,” a representative of a civic group said.

Despite the backlash, election authorities remain unmoved. GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao confirmed that preparations are underway for a ballot paper election and that no directive has been issued to shift to EVMs.

According to the Supreme Court timeline, the final electoral rolls must be released by March 16, and a newly elected council should be in place before June 30. Officials are planning the schedule keeping in mind that school examinations will conclude on March 26.

Political observers believe the controversy could intensify in the coming days, with more organizations likely to join the demand for EVM-based elections. Critics also warn that ballot paper voting may slow down counting and increase administrative costs. As Bengaluru gets ready to elect its civic representatives after years of delay, the method of voting has unexpectedly become the biggest talking point. Whether the Election Commission will reconsider its stance or proceed as planned is a question that remains unanswered for now.