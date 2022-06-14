Why PM's move to fill 10 lakh govt posts can't fix India's job crisis

It may be mentioned that there were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in the Central govt departments as on March 1, 2020, the govt had informed the Rajya Sabha on February 2 this year. As many as 910,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019, and 683,823 on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. Owing to the high unemployment rate, and few recruitments made by the Central government, there have been reports of resentment among youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for filling 10 lakh vacancies in various government ministries and departments will provide some succour to youngsters, beside making the functioning of these offices smoother. The Cabinet's clearance to a recruitment scheme, Agnipath, for the armed forces should also be seen in a similar manner.

PM Modi wants the recruitments to be completed on a 'mission mode' in the next year and a half. This move is good, but it should not be regarded as the cure for the grave problem of unemployment.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

It may be mentioned that there were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in the Central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the government had informed the Rajya Sabha on February 2 this year. As many as 910,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019, and 683,823 on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Owing to the high unemployment rate, and few recruitments made by the Central government, there have been reports of resentment among youth. The three wings of the military too had not been enlisting youngsters. Now the youth would be selected under Agnipath and called Agniveers.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate came down from 7.83 per cent in April to 7.12 per cent in May, though it is still very high. The fall came as the number of employed zoomed by 1 million in May, taking the total number of employed persons in the country to 404 million.

This seems to be a result of revival in the economy, as the Covid pandemic recedes along with lockdowns and the fear of lockdowns. With jobs getting created, the youths will benefit. The availability of government jobs will also make them happy.

It needs to be mentioned here though that we can't rely much on government jobs, for they are a few lakhs, while the requirement is in crores. The real employment generation can come only from fast economic growth. The government can help by expediting economic reforms and increasing deregulation.