Wipro announces the opening of Innovation Centre in London

According to the announcement, Wipro will invest £16million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Centre, which will serve as Wipro's flagship centre in the United Kingdom and offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally.

It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cybersecurity and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, taking the lead on digital transformation in one of Europe's biggest technology markets.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that Wipro has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.

UK Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said, "The UK is an important global base for digital business solutions and London continues to be a leading hub for both business and tech innovation. It's great to see Wipro taking advantage of this and open their Innovation Centre in London – a further commitment to their 25 years in the UK and a boost for the vibrant and growing tech scene that will support our economic recovery."

This year marks Wipro's 75th global anniversary, and 25 years in the UK, where it employs over 4000 highly talented technology, digital consulting & business management professionals. The IT services provider has hired over 500 new employees in the UK in the past 12 months and, with the announcement of the Innovation Centre, expects its talent base to increase further over the coming years.

The opening of the Centre acts as the next critical step in serving businesses with world-class consultancy on digital, business and IT transformation, and follows the recent announcement of Wipro's acquisition of UK-based Capco for $1.45 billion. This acquisition will add 1300 employees in the UK and will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry.