Wipro, Indian Institute of Science to offer online Master's programme in AI

Bengaluru: Amid the government's call to bridge the skill gap in emerging technologies, IT major Wipro on Thursday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to offer eligible employees a higher education programme in artificial intelligence (AI).

The online Master's in Technology (MTech) course will emphasise upon key areas such as AI, foundations of ML/AI, data science and business analytics, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains, the company said in a statement.

"GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and we are confident that selected employees will gain immensely from the knowledge at IISc and develop capabilities for the opportunities ahead delivering strong business outcomes," said Sanjeev Jain, SVP and Global Head, Business Operations, Wipro.

As part of this collaboration, selected Wipro employees will have full access to IISc faculty members, online lectures, libraries and alumni networks.

They will also benefit from mentorship by seasoned professionals from the data, analytics and AI practice at Wipro.

The acceptance of the programme will be subject to rigorous entrance tests and evaluations designed by IISc, said the company.

"The programme curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as our full-time programmes, with our faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications," said Professor Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of EECS, IISc.