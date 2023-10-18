Live
Just In
Wipro Q2 net profit remains almost flat at Rs 2,667.3 crore
New Delhi: IT company Wipro's consolidated profit remained almost flat at Rs 2,667.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 2,649.1 crore a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 22,515.9 crore in the reported period from Rs 22,539.7 crore it registered in the September 2022 quarter, according to the filing.
