Wipro Shares Fall After Q4 Results; No Salary Hikes Planned
Wipro’s Q4 results missed market expectations, leading to a 5% drop in share price. The company has paused salary hikes due to business uncertainty.
Wipro has released its fourth quarter financial results. The results were below market expectations, just like TCS.
Because of this, Wipro’s stock price dropped by over 5%. At 10:35 AM, the share was trading at ₹234.
The company also said there will be no salary hikes for now. Chief HR Officer Saurabh Govil said they are not planning hikes yet. He said hikes will be announced when the time is right. The last salary hike was in September 2024. Before that, it was in December 2023.
Experts think the next hike may come in late Q3 or Q4. The IT sector is facing tough times this financial year.
Some blame the tariff policies by US President Donald Trump. These tariffs are causing uncertainty in global business.
CEO Srinivas Pillai said it’s still unclear how things will change. Wipro has many clients in Europe and the US. But the US tariffs on China could hurt the IT industry, he said.
Even with these problems, Wipro hired 10,000 freshers last year. But now, due to business challenges and the rise of AI,
The company is being careful with new hiring this year.