With a 7% boost in employability, India emerges as a global powerhouse for skilled talent by 2030.

Wheebox ETS India Skills Report 2025, in collaboration with CII, Taggd, AICTE, and AIU, unveils a strategic vision for "Global Talent Mobility" underscores India’s pivotal role in addressing global workforce demand, skills required fueled by rising employability, an optimistic hiring intent, and a roadmap for 2030.

Employability among Indian graduates has seen a steady rise of 7% this year, reaching 54.81% in 2025, up from 51.25% last year. With 65% of the Indian workforce under 35 years old, India’s youthful and dynamic talent pool is uniquely aligned to meet the demands of industries across the Gulf Nations, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. The report highlights that India’s skilled professionals, particularly in technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and AI, are driving global innovation and economic growth.

Nirmal Singh, Chief Convenor of India Skills Report and CEO of Wheebox, An ETS Company remarked, “This decade belongs to India as a leader in global talent mobility. This decade must be focused on quality of skills training that shall make a stark difference for international mobility. Long term and internally certified skill programs with embedded language training will be the winning bet to provide early work opportunities. The skilled and certified talent from India provides a unique advantage and leverage to India. Our workforce is bridging skill gaps worldwide, creating transformative opportunities in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

The report reveals an upward trend in hiring intent, with organizations across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce gearing up to onboard fresh talent. The India Hiring Intent Survey for 2025 showcases optimism among over 1,000 corporations spanning 15 industries, particularly for entry-level roles. Key states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi emerge as leaders, while cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai stand out as hubs for employable talent.

With the steady rise of 7% employability this year, reaching 54.81% in 2025, up from 51.25% last year reflects the success of initiatives from Central and State Governments, Institutions like AICTE, UGC, AIU, and reforms like Skill India Mission and NEP 2020, and State Skilling and education bodies which emphasize vocational training and industry-aligned education. With 50% of secondary and tertiary students expected to receive vocational training by 2025, India is setting the stage for a globally competitive workforce.

“This increase in employability is not just a statistic—it’s a testament to India’s ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an interconnected world, Governments have to initiate a large scale internationally acceptable and certified skilling and employment initiative for the world.” Singh added.

The India Skills Report 2025 outlines a clear roadmap for aligning India’s talent ecosystem with global market demands:

♦ Vocational Training: Expanding access to industry-specific training across states, focusing on high-demand skills like AI, cybersecurity, and green energy.

♦ Cross-Border Collaboration: Strengthening partnerships with countries facing aging populations and skill shortages.

♦ Technology Integration: Leveraging AI and automation in education and assessments to prepare graduates for future roles.

♦ Diversity and Inclusion: Promoting a balanced workforce, with women now comprising 47.53% of the employable talent pool.