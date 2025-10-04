WOODBURNS Indian Whisky wins the country a first historic Grand Gold and Revelation Blended Whisky award at Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025

ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd., the super-premium and luxury subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD), has earned global recognition at the 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025. The company’s portfolio secured prestigious accolades for three standout brands, marking a milestone for India’s growing presence on the global stage.

WOODBURNS Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky achieved a landmark dual victory, securing the prestigious Grand Gold and of Best Revelation Blended Whisky of the Year—identifying it as the most outstanding whisky in its class globally. This unparalleled distinction is the first an Indian whisky has earned, placing Woodburns among a select group of global winners.

PUMORI Small Batch Gin was awarded a Gold in the Gin category, while ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch Whisky added to the honors with a Silver in the crowded Scotch Whisky category, reaffirming the depth and quality of the ABD Maestro portfolio.

The Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) is one of the most respected global competitions in industry. This year’s 27th edition brought together 2,598 entries from 70 countries across 64 categories, all of which were blind tasted by 140 expert judges representing 45 nationalities. Hosted this year in Jalisco, the birthplace of Tequila and Raicilla, the event combined cultural heritage with the rigorous standards of the competition, further enhancing the prestige of the recognition.

Speaking on the honour distinction, Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABD Maestro said, “Recognition at Spirits Selection by CMB 2025 marks a top milestone for ABD Maestro. The Grand Gold and Revelation win for Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky are massive. It affirms our vision of building world-class brands rooted in authenticity and craftsmanship. Pumori Gin winning a Gold is fabulous, and Arthaus Blended Malt with a Silver in a very crowded international Scotch segment emphasises the quality of our products. It is great to see Indian spirits build respect with meaningful juries and awards at a global stage.”

Vikram Achanta, Founder and CEO of Tulleeho, co-founder 30BestBarsIndia and India Bartender Show said, “As an ambassador for India for Spirits Selection by CMB and as a judge, it’s a great honour indeed for India to get the first ever Grand Gold and Revelation Medal for Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky. Knowing as well as I do, the impartiality of the judging process and high quality of jury members from across the globe, this win is a true testament to the high standards of spirits development and production in India. Kudo’s to Woodburns and all the other winners from India. May their tribe grow in the years to come.”

“The Revelation Award at CMB for Woodburns Indian Whisky is a prestigious distinction. It is truly exciting to witness Indian spirits being recognised. A medal from Spirits Selection by CMB is a mark of excellence, awarded only after rigorous evaluation by one of the most diverse panels of experts worldwide.” said Rojita Tiwari, India Ambassador, Spirits Selection by CMB