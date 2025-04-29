Woxsen University Hosts Design Vanguard 2025 emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and interdisciplinary design thinking

Design Vanguard 2025 at Woxsen University brought together a diverse group of students, industry leaders, and design enthusiasts to celebrate the creative brilliance of emerging designers. The event focused on the theme "Tomorrow by Design: Nurturing Future Creators," emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and interdisciplinary design thinking.

The event featured a wide array of student projects from various design disciplines, including wearable innovation, immersive realities, sustainable environments, future mobility, and gamified learning. These projects were displayed across five curated themes, each reflecting the forward-thinking approach that Woxsen University champions in its educational philosophy. The showcase gave attendees a firsthand look at the groundbreaking ideas shaping the future of design.

The event was graced by distinguished Chief Guests, including Mr. Shayak Sen, Head of Design, Myntra; Shri P. Venkat Srikanth, Head, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad; and Dr. K. Veera Brahmam, Director, Advanced Lab - DRDO, Ministry of Defense, Government of India. The university was also honoured by the presence of Mr. Sabu Cyril, renowned Indian Film Production Designer, as the Guest of Honour.

A standout moment of the event was the Woxsen Fashion Show, where the Woxsen Fashion Collective showcased cutting-edge fashion designs. These designs seamlessly blended creativity, technology, and sustainability, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion and offering a vision for the future of design.

Dr. Aditi Saxena, Dean of the School of Arts & Design at Woxsen University, remarked, "Design Vanguard 2025 embodies our theme of 'Tomorrow by Design.' It reflects Woxsen University's dedication to nurturing future creators who are equipped to address the challenges of tomorrow through innovation, sustainability, and creativity. This platform not only highlights the exceptional talent of our students but also empowers them to shape a better, more sustainable future through interdisciplinary design thinking."

Key student projects explored the integration of fashion and technology, such as 3D-printed garments and smart workwear. Attendees were also introduced to innovative solutions in sustainable architecture and mobility, along with interactive VR games and educational tools that promote critical thinking through play. These projects were presented by students across disciplines including Fashion Design, Product Design, Communication Design, and Interior Design.

Woxsen University remains dedicated to offering an environment that nurtures innovation and intellectual curiosity. Design Vanguard 2025 demonstrated how the university is empowering students to be at the forefront of design, using creativity as a tool to address some of the most pressing challenges of tomorrow.
































