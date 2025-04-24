Zomato denies reports about food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan's resignation

New Delhi: Eternal (Zomato) on Thursday clarified that Rakesh Ranjan, the CEO of its food delivery business, has not resigned from his position.

The company issued the statement after a media report claimed that Ranjan was stepping down as part of a leadership reshuffle, with Zomato’s co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal expected to take interim charge.

Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Group, announced that as of now, Ranjan has not submitted any resignation and continues to be part of the leadership team.

“We would like to clarify as on date, there has been no resignation tendered by Mr. Rakesh Ranjan and he still continues to be part of the leadership team,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

The online food platform added that leadership changes are a regular part of their efforts to improve the organisation's effectiveness.

“At Eternal Group, internal reshuffling of the leadership team is considered a standard practice as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to optimise organisational effectiveness,” it added in its filings.

Eternal Group also clarified that no significant internal information has been shared officially, and if anything important arises, it will be disclosed to the stock exchanges as per the rules.

This clarification, the company said, was being shared voluntarily to avoid confusion.

The now-refuted report had mentioned that Ranjan, who became CEO of Zomato’s food delivery division in May 2023, was exiting the company amid slowing growth and rising competition from rivals like Swiggy.

It also claimed that Goyal would lead the food delivery business temporarily until a replacement was found.

Zomato’s food delivery segment is the company’s biggest contributor to both revenue and profits. In the December 2024 quarter, the company posted a gross order value (GOV) of Rs 9,913 crore -- a 2 per cent rise from the previous quarter and a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.