Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu, schools closed

Heavy rain lashed Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, leading to the closure of schools and massive traffic jams in several parts of the state, including Chennai.

The districts where schools were ordered to close are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

As per an India Meteorological Department forecast, the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29 .

In Chennai, CCTV cameras for monitoring floods have been installed in many parts, while barricades have also been put up as metro work is underway.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called an urgent meeting of top officials of the state at the secretariat.

Sources in the government told IANS that the state is gearing up for any eventuality.

The State Disaster Response Force team has been kept in reserve while the police and fire department are also on standby.