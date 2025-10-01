‘120 Bahadur’ teaser pays tribute to 1962 war heroes

On the birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, the teaser of Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur was unveiled on Sunday, resonating with her timeless patriotic song, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. The song, penned by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra, was originally dedicated to the brave soldiers and martyrs of the 1962 India-China war, which forms the heart of the film.

Shot against the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, 120 Bahadur narrates the courageous story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who stood resolutely against overwhelming enemy forces. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Bhati, bringing to life the bravery and brotherhood of Charlie Company.

The 1962 war was sparked by disputed boundaries along Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh. China’s construction of a road through Aksai Chin escalated tensions, and failed diplomacy led to a two-front Chinese offensive. India’s major setbacks were attributed to insufficient military infrastructure and a reluctance to deploy the Air Force, while global allies like the USSR were preoccupied elsewhere.

Director Razneesh “Razy” Ghai helms the project, with production by Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, alongside Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. The film’s teaser, paired with the evocative notes of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, effectively captures the fearless spirit, sacrifice, and valor of the soldiers.

120 Bahadur is slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025, promising an emotional and patriotic cinematic experience.