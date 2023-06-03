‘2018’ Telugu version collects a whopping amount in first eight days; movie to hit OTT soon

Live
“2018,” the new industry hit of Mollywood, is based on the devastating Kerala floods in the year 2018. The movie brought a much-required boost to Kerala’s exhibition sector, which has been in a slump for a long time. Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, and Joy Mathew, Sudheesh played key roles.
The movie was recently released in Telugu too, and the latest news is that it amassed a gross of 8.21 crores in 8 days. These are good numbers for a Malayali dubbed film. Bunny Vas released the Telugu version. Jude Anthany Joseph directed this survival thriller, and its caption is “Everyone is a Hero.”
But the interesting thing that needs to be observed hereon is how the movie performs in theatres as it is scheduled for OTT premiere on June 7 on Sony LIV in all languages. Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph produced 2018 under the banners of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions.