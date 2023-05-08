2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The official award season is still on… The most-awaited ‘2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards’ were announced last night. The show was expected to be filled with the glitz and glamour of the ace Hollywood stars. Even Drew Barrymore was set to host the gala show but due to the Writer’s Guild of America strike, he opted out… So, the show was a pre-taped one as Writers Guild of America has planned to picket outside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica where the award show was scheduled to be held as a live event.



As expected the ace pop stars Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez bagged maximum awards of the night while Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award. He also sent a pre-taped video accepting the award and also supported the writers for their protest.

Another important aspect of this award show is, two new categories were added to the winners list: Best Reality Onscreen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Check out the complete winners list…

BEST MOVIE

• WINNER: Scream VI

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

• Nope

• Smile

• Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

• WINNER: The Last of Us

• Stranger Things

• The White Lotus

• Wednesday

• Wolf Pack

• Yellowstone

• Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

• WINNER: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

• Austin Butler: Elvis

• Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling

• KeKe Palmer: Nope

• Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

• WINNER: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

• Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

• Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

• Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

• Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

• Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

• WINNER: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

• Diego Luna: Andor

• Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

• Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

• Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

• WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling

• Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

• M3GAN: M3GAN

• The Bear: Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

• WINNER: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

• Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

• Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

• Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

• Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

• WINNER: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

• Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay

• Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

• KeKe Palmer: Nope

• Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

• WINNER: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

• Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

• Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

• Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon

• Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

• WINNER: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

• Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

• Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

• Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

• Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

• WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

• Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

• Justin Long: Barbarian

• Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

• Sosie Bacon: Smile

BEST DUO

• WINNER: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

• Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

• Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

• Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

• Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

• WINNER: Stranger Things

• Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Outer Banks

• Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

• WINNER: Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

• Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

• Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)

• Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

• OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

• Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

• WINNER: The Kardashians

• Jersey Shore Family Vacation

• The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

• Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

• Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

• WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

• All-Star Shore

• Big Brother

• The Challenge: USA

• The Traitors

BEST HOST

• WINNER: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

• Joel Madden: Ink Master

• Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

• RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

• Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

• WINNER: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

• Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

• Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

• RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race

• Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

• WINNER: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

• Halftime

• Love, Lizzo

• Sheryl

• The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

• WINNER: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

• Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

• Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

• Elvis: “Trouble”

• Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

• M3GAN: “Titanium”

• Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

• RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

• She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

• SNL: “Big Boys”

• Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

• The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

• The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

• The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”

• Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"

• Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”

Congratulations to all the winners…