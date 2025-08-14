  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

‘Aapadbhandhavudu’ brings real-life social service story to the screen

‘Aapadbhandhavudu’ brings real-life social service story to the screen
x
Highlights

Award-winning filmmaker Bheemagani Sudhakar Goud, known for his impactful children’s films, is set to release his latest short film, Aapadbhandhavudu,...

Award-winning filmmaker Bheemagani Sudhakar Goud, known for his impactful children’s films, is set to release his latest short film, Aapadbhandhavudu, on September 5. Produced by D. Leelavathi under Sri Lakshmi Educational Charitable Trust and Santhosh Films, the movie is based on the inspiring life of Seva Ratna Sri Penchal Reddy.

The film features Penchal Reddy himself in the lead, alongside Sudhakar Goud, Jhansi, Pratima, and Nageswara Rao. Presented as a live-action biopic with real-life characters, it highlights Reddy’s dedication to social service—supporting poor students, underprivileged women, and senior citizens.

Speaking at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, Sudhakar Goud revealed that Reddy initially declined the idea, believing others were more deserving. However, his eventual agreement allowed the director to portray the story authentically, even taking on the role of Reddy’s friend in the film.

Reddy, who comes from an agricultural background and began his career at GVK, now donates half of his income to charitable causes. “These service activities give me immense inner satisfaction,” he shared.

With screenings already receiving positive feedback, the makers hope the film will spark social awareness and inspire viewers to contribute to society. Goud emphasized, “We chose to make a meaningful film that benefits people, not just a commercial hit.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick