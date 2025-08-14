‘Aapadbhandhavudu’ brings real-life social service story to the screen

Award-winning filmmaker Bheemagani Sudhakar Goud, known for his impactful children’s films, is set to release his latest short film, Aapadbhandhavudu, on September 5. Produced by D. Leelavathi under Sri Lakshmi Educational Charitable Trust and Santhosh Films, the movie is based on the inspiring life of Seva Ratna Sri Penchal Reddy.

The film features Penchal Reddy himself in the lead, alongside Sudhakar Goud, Jhansi, Pratima, and Nageswara Rao. Presented as a live-action biopic with real-life characters, it highlights Reddy’s dedication to social service—supporting poor students, underprivileged women, and senior citizens.

Speaking at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, Sudhakar Goud revealed that Reddy initially declined the idea, believing others were more deserving. However, his eventual agreement allowed the director to portray the story authentically, even taking on the role of Reddy’s friend in the film.

Reddy, who comes from an agricultural background and began his career at GVK, now donates half of his income to charitable causes. “These service activities give me immense inner satisfaction,” he shared.

With screenings already receiving positive feedback, the makers hope the film will spark social awareness and inspire viewers to contribute to society. Goud emphasized, “We chose to make a meaningful film that benefits people, not just a commercial hit.”