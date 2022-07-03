Actor-Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence 'Rudhran' Second Look Is Out…

Kollywood's ace filmmaker and actor Raghava Lawrence is all known for his deadly 'Kanchana' movie series. All the movies of that series turned into blockbusters and made the fans enjoy the concoction of humour and fear! Now, he is all set to make the audience experience a next level thriller with his upcoming movie 'Rudhran'. Off late, the makers dropped the second look poster and treated the fans of this best dancer!



Lawrence also shared the second look poster of Rudhran and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also unveiled the release date of this thriller movie. He looked intense with a psychic look sitting on a sofa and holding a wine bottle. Even the round window and the wine bottle set-up in the poster raised expectations on it.

Sharing the poster, Lawrence also wrote, "Presenting the Second Look of #Rudhran #Rudhran In Theaters Worldwide From December 23 2022. #RudhranFromDecember23 @kathiresan_offl @realsarathkumar @gvprakash @priya_Bshankar @RDRajasekar @editoranthony @onlynikil".

Going with the details of Rudhran movie, it is being directed by Kathiresan and is produced by Sekhar Babu under the Five Star Creations LLP banner. It also has an ensemble cast of Priya Bhavani Shankar, Stunt Shiva, Sarathkumar, Poornima and Shyam Prasad.

This movie will hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!