Live
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
Just In
Aditi Rao Hydari says her relationship with Siddharth is ‘grateful’
Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a love-struck picture with Siddharth from their New Year getaway, expressing her feelings of being blessed, happy, and grateful with the 'Rang De Basanti' actor.
Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a love-struck picture with Siddharth from their New Year getaway, expressing her feelings of being blessed, happy, and grateful with the 'Rang De Basanti' actor. Aditi and Siddharth, who reportedly have been in a relationship for the past few years, made their relationship official with this post. They had previously worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama 'Maha Samudram.'
In the post, Aditi wrote: "Happy blessed grateful To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024."
Fans reacted enthusiastically in the comment section, with some expressing joy over the official acknowledgment of their relationship. Siddharth, previously married to Meghna, had announced their separation in January 2007. On the professional front, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil movie 'Chiththa' and has 'Indian 2' and 'Test' in the pipeline. Aditi's recent work includes the Tamil movie 'Hey Sinamika,' and she has projects like 'Gandhi Talks' and 'Lioness' lined up.