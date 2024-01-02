Aditi Rao Hydari says her relationship with Siddharth is ‘grateful’

Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a love-struck picture with Siddharth from their New Year getaway, expressing her feelings of being blessed, happy, and grateful with the 'Rang De Basanti' actor. Aditi and Siddharth, who reportedly have been in a relationship for the past few years, made their relationship official with this post. They had previously worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama 'Maha Samudram.'





In the post, Aditi wrote: "Happy blessed grateful To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024."



Fans reacted enthusiastically in the comment section, with some expressing joy over the official acknowledgment of their relationship. Siddharth, previously married to Meghna, had announced their separation in January 2007. On the professional front, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil movie 'Chiththa' and has 'Indian 2' and 'Test' in the pipeline. Aditi's recent work includes the Tamil movie 'Hey Sinamika,' and she has projects like 'Gandhi Talks' and 'Lioness' lined up.