Aha original web series Hometown clocks over 100 million streaming minutes

Popular regional OTT platform aha has announced a major milestone for its original web series Hometown, which has crossed over 100 million streaming minutes since its premiere on 4 April 2025.

Directed by Srikanth Reddy Palle under the banner of Medaram Naveen Official Productions (MNOP), Hometown is a slice-of-life drama that has struck a chord with audiences. The series follows the nostalgic journey of Srikanth, a young filmmaker looking back on his roots in a small town. With themes of first love, enduring friendships, and the influence of one’s upbringing on personal dreams, the series has been praised for its heartfelt and relatable storytelling.

The cast includes seasoned actors Rajeev Kanakala and Jhansi as Srikanth’s parents, along with Prajwal Yadma, Sairam, Anirudh, and Jyothi, who together bring alive the charm and vibrancy of small-town India. The show’s soundtrack, composed by Suresh Bobbili, has also received acclaim for complementing the emotional tone of the narrative.

With Hometown continuing to resonate with viewers, aha reaffirms its focus on delivering rooted, emotionally engaging stories that celebrate regional identity. As the platform expands its library of original content, it is steadily carving out a space for high-quality regional entertainment in the digital era.