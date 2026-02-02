Ahan Shetty to star in Shaad Ali’s romantic drama, filming set to begin by summer

Mumbai: Riding the success of the war drama Border 2, actor Ahan Shetty has signed an intense romantic action film with acclaimed director Shaad Ali, with production expected to begin by March-April this year. The project is slated to go on floors in the summer, according to industry sources.

In an interview withone of the leading newspapers, Ahan said the yet-untitled film marks his return to intense character-driven storytelling following his 2021 debut in Tadap. He described the new project as an “intense action love story” and said he is currently working with the team on finalising the script and music ahead of the shoot.

The actor also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Shaad Ali, who is widely recognised for his work in romantic cinema, including the 2002 hit Saathiya. Ahan said Ali has a clear vision for the film and he is looking forward to delivering a performance that aligns with the director’s creative approach.

The new film adds to Ahan’s growing slate of projects following the strong box office performance of Border 2. Further details about the cast and production schedule are expected to be announced as the team moves closer to the planned summer start of principal photography.