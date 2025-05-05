Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 Sees Strong Box Office Growth in First 4 Days

Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 is doing very well at the box office, earning strong numbers just four days after its release. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie came out on 1 May 2025. It has received good support from the audience and positive reviews from many people.

4-Day Box Office Performance (India, Net):

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹19.25 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹12 crore (approximate)

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹18 crore (50% growth from Friday)

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹22.33 crore (24.06% jump from Saturday)

Total Collection: ₹71.58 crore (estimated)

Audience Response & Critical Reviews:

The film recorded a 39.80% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with Chennai and Bengaluru reporting the highest turnout. Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the movie 3.5 stars and described it as “unstoppable,” highlighting the film’s strong weekend rebound.

Cast and Crew:

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Production: Panorama Studios, T-Series

Genre: Crime Thriller

Language: Hindi

Milestones:

Crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just 3 days

Strong growth over the weekend indicates solid word-of-mouth

Expected to maintain momentum in the coming week

Stay tuned for more box office updates and analysis on Raid 2 and other major releases.