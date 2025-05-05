Live
Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 Sees Strong Box Office Growth in First 4 Days
Ajay Devgn's latest film Raid 2, released on 1 May 2025, continues its strong box office run with positive audience feedback and solid earnings in just four days.
Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 is doing very well at the box office, earning strong numbers just four days after its release. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie came out on 1 May 2025. It has received good support from the audience and positive reviews from many people.
4-Day Box Office Performance (India, Net):
Day 1 (Thursday): ₹19.25 crore
Day 2 (Friday): ₹12 crore (approximate)
Day 3 (Saturday): ₹18 crore (50% growth from Friday)
Day 4 (Sunday): ₹22.33 crore (24.06% jump from Saturday)
Total Collection: ₹71.58 crore (estimated)
Audience Response & Critical Reviews:
The film recorded a 39.80% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with Chennai and Bengaluru reporting the highest turnout. Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the movie 3.5 stars and described it as “unstoppable,” highlighting the film’s strong weekend rebound.
Cast and Crew:
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh
Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Production: Panorama Studios, T-Series
Genre: Crime Thriller
Language: Hindi
Milestones:
Crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just 3 days
Strong growth over the weekend indicates solid word-of-mouth
Expected to maintain momentum in the coming week
Stay tuned for more box office updates and analysis on Raid 2 and other major releases.