Akash Jagannadh’s ‘Thalvar’ releases powerful audio glimpse

Young and talented hero Akash Jagannadh is starring in the action entertainer ‘Thalvar.’ The film is produced by Dr. Bhaskar E.L.V. under the banner of Warnick Studios and directed by Kasi Parasuuram. Previously, Kasi worked as a writer for ‘Ashwathhama’ and ‘Lakshya.’ He also directed the film ‘Ranasthali.’

The movie also features dynamic director Puri Jagannadh, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and other key actors. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a powerful audio glimpse from ‘Thalvar’ was released.

The audio glimpse of ‘Thalvar,’ filled with impactful dialogues, has impressed everyone. Akash Jagannadh’s voice-over delivers a striking dialogue about the ongoing war and bloodshed spanning generations. A particularly powerful line states, "War will end in bloodshed, regardless of how it's fought." Another dialogue, where the protagonist declares his readiness to uphold righteousness even through injustice, gives goosebumps.

‘Thalvar,’ currently in the shooting process, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.