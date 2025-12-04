Akhanda 2 Release Date, Ticket Prices, Premiere Show & Telangana Government Update

The film ‘Akhanda2: Tandavam’, starring Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, releases pan India on December 5, 2025.

It is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Special Show

The Telangana government approved a premiere show on December 4, 8 PM, one day before the release.

Ticket price: Rs 600 + GST.

Ticket Price Increase

From December 5, ticket prices can increase:

Rs 50 for single-screen theaters

Rs 100 for multiplexes

This price hike is allowed for 3 days.

20% of the increased amount will go to the Movie Artist Welfare Association to support film workers.