Akhanda 2 Release Date, Ticket Prices, Premiere Show & Telangana Government Update
Akhanda 2: Tandavam, starring Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, releases December 5, 2025.
The film ‘Akhanda2: Tandavam’, starring Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, releases pan India on December 5, 2025.
It is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.
Special Show
The Telangana government approved a premiere show on December 4, 8 PM, one day before the release.
Ticket price: Rs 600 + GST.
Ticket Price Increase
From December 5, ticket prices can increase:
Rs 50 for single-screen theaters
Rs 100 for multiplexes
This price hike is allowed for 3 days.
20% of the increased amount will go to the Movie Artist Welfare Association to support film workers.
