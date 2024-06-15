Akshay Kumar looks rugged in first look of ‘Sarfira’

Bollywood's versatile star, Akshay Kumar, has once again left fans buzzing with excitement as he unveiled his first look from the upcoming film 'Sarfira'. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil hit 'SooraraiPottru', based on G. R. Gopinath’s memoir, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Akshay Kumar, known for his mastery across various genres over his 33-year career, looks set to deliver another powerful performance. In 'Sarfira', he plays a determined man on a mission to establish a low-cost airline, making air travel affordable for the lower-income population. The first poster reveals Akshay in a rugged and handsome avatar, complete with a stubble beard and sunglasses, gazing at an airplane in the sky. The striking look has been met with widespread acclaim from fans across social media.

Akshay’s co-star, Paresh Rawal, has lauded the film, calling it Akshay's "finest" performance yet. Actor R Madhavan also expressed his excitement, tweeting: “Yeahhhh .. looking brilliant and so so looking forward to this one sir.” Fans have echoed these sentiments, praising the actor's intense look and expressing anticipation for the film’s release.

'Sarfira' promises to showcase Akshay’s exceptional talent in drama, a genre where he truly shines. His ability to immerse himself in his roles has consistently captivated audiences, making his performances memorable and impactful.

The film is highly anticipated not just for Akshay's performance but also for its inspiring story based on the life of aviation pioneer G. R. Gopinath. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting to see Akshay Kumar bring this compelling narrative to life on the big screen.

'Sarfira' is set to hit theaters on July 12, and it’s clear that audiences are ready to be swept off their feet by Akshay’s portrayal in this heartfelt drama.